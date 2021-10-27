Lester Holt, Charli D’Amelio Guests on ‘The Kids Tonight Show’

Lester Holt, anchor of NBC Nightly News and Dateline, turns up on The Kids Tonight Show on Peacock Oct. 28. Jimmy Fallon executive produces The Kids Tonight Show, which debuted Oct. 14.

Two episodes drop weekly.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are the guests on the second Oct. 28 episode. Charli is a dancer and social media star. Dixie is a singer and Charli’s older sister.

The D'Amelio Show premiered on Hulu last month.

Recker Eans, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez and Young Dylan host The Kids Tonight Show, which shoots in 30 Rock’s Studio 6A, across from Fallon’s Studio 6B.

Peacock said the show “offers a unique kid’s lens on the iconic series The Tonight Show, which Fallon hosts.

Along with Fallon, Lorne Michaels, Jim Juvonen, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, James Sunderland, Brian McCann, Paul Ricci and Mark Efman executive produce the show. The Kids Tonight Show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, Electric Hot Dog, and Boat Rocker’s Matador Content.