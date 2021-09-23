Meghan Rafferty Named Executive Producer on ‘NBC Nightly News’

Meghan Rafferty has been named executive producer of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. She’s been with NBC News for more than four years, and has been senior broadcast producer on the evening newscast.

“Meghan has done a phenomenal job at the helm of the newscast during the last month,” said Noah Oppenheim, NBC News president. “She is a respected, trusted, exemplary leader with the keen news instincts and innovative vision that have been a huge part of Nightly’s recent successes and, in this new role, will help propel the broadcast to the next level.”

Rafferty succeeds Jenn Suozzo, who left NBC News last month.

“As Senior Broadcast Producer, Meghan has stepped up time and time again,” added Oppenheim. “She skillfully led the team through the unique challenges we faced during the onset of the pandemic and became a steadfast presence in the control room during those early days of uncertainty.”

NBC Nightly News averaged 7.32 million total viewers in the recently concluded season, behind ABC’s 8.74 million and ahead of CBS’s 5.4 million.