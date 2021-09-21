'World News Tonight' Wins 2020-2021 Evening Title
ABC takes total viewers and key demos
ABC’s World News Tonight was the No. 1 evening newscast for the 2020-2021 season in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. It is the second year in a row that ABC won the three races.
ABC averaged 8.74 million total viewers, per Nielsen, ahead of NBC Nightly News’s 7.32 million and CBS Evening News’s 5.4 million.
The networks averaged 9.39 million, 8.27 million and 5.86 million in the previous season.
In viewers 25-54, ABC had 1.69 million average viewers for a 1.4 rating. NBC had 1.41 million for a 1.2 rating, and CBS had 984,000 for a 0.8.
In the previous season, ABC averaged 1.88 million, NBC 1.78 million and CBS 1.1 million.
In viewers 18-49, ABC had 1.17 million average viewers for a 0.9 rating. NBC had 982,000 for a 0.8 and CBS tallied 701,000 for a 0.5.
David Muir anchors World News Tonight. Lester Holt anchors NBC Nightly News and Norah O’Donnell anchors CBS Evening News.
World News Tonight won total viewers for the fifth straight season, and took all 52 weeks of the season in evening news total viewers. ABC said World News Tonight won 50 out of 52 weeks in adults 25-54 and 18-49, losing two to NBC during the Summer Olympics.
