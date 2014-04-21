Legendary Television Launches Global Distribution Division

Legendary Entertainment announced on Monday that the company had formed a global television distribution division that will be headed by Michael Grindon.

Grindon will oversee the building and operating of the global distribution infrastructure and the hiring of sales, marketing and servicing executives, reporting to Bruce Rosenblum, president of Legendary Television and Digital Media.

In addition, Legendary Worldwide Distribution will handle international TV distribution for independent TV production companies.

“Legendary is well-positioned and ready to take this next step in the expansion of our global television studio infrastructure, and Michael is the perfect partner to execute on this vision with us,” said Rosenblum in a statement. “He has successfully operated at the highest levels of the international marketplace and acutely understands the shifting landscape. I’m confident he’ll build a nimble and innovative infrastructure that will enable Legendary to deliver on its promise of producing and distributing quality television content on a worldwide basis.”

Prior to joining Legendary, Grindon oversaw Grindon Media, LLC, a media distribution and TV production consulting firm. Grindon assisted Media Rights Capital with the international distribution of House of Cards. Grindon also served as president of Sony Pictures Television International for 15 years.

Legendary Entertainment acquired production company Asylum Entertainment in December 2013.