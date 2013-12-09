Legendary Acquires Asylum Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment has acquired production company Asylum Entertainment, the studio announced Monday.

Primarily known for its sports documentaries, Asylum is also the shingle behind ReelzChannel's eight-part Kennedys miniseries. Notable Asylum unscripted projects include Fox's Beyond the Glory series and ESPN's 30 for 30 franchise.

Asylum is currently in production on Happy Valley, which focuses on the sexual abuse scandal that recently rocked Penn State University and its football program.

“This is an exciting and significant acquisition for Legendary which confirms our commitment to building a global multi-dimensional television business. Asylum’s terrific track-record, relationships and current television content gives Legendary a base to expand and quickly diversify our television business,” said Bruce Rosenblum, president of Legendary Television and Digital Media. “On a personal level, I am thrilled to be working with Steve and Jonathan, two executives who have thrived in an entrepreneurial environment, and I am confident that they will be ideal partners to our team.”

Last week, Legendary inked a TV and digital overall deal with Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films.