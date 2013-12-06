Legendary TV Inks Deal With Ben Stiller

Legendary Television and Digital have agreed to a multiplatform deal with Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films, the company studio said Friday.

The multiyear deal, the first for the recently launched division, is for both television and digital platforms. Red Hour Television president Debbie Liebling will helm TV development while Mike Rosenstein, Red Hour's director of digital, will head up digital development.

"All of us at Legendary are thrilled to be working with Ben, Stuart and their Red Hour team. Their comedic programming is broadly appealing, yet fulfills the edginess and irreverence that is so on brand for Legendary. Red Hour is an ideal addition to our multi-platform efforts, as they have successfully balanced their traditional television programming with a strong track record in creating and producing digital content," said Bruce Rosenblum, Legendary's president of TV and digital media.

Stiller formed Red Hour with film producer Stuart Cornfeld in 2012 and has had two series greenlit: IFC's Birthday Boys and Comedy Central's The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.

"We are very excited to partner with Legendary," said Stiller, "though I am a little concerned that Bruce called me 'Mr. Affleck' when discussing the deal on the phone. Hopefully, he won't realize he got the other Ben till after the papers are signed."