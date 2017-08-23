Lawlor Among Five Execs Upped at Scripps

Two weeks after taking the company’s helm, E.W. Scripps president and CEO Adam Symson has upped five group-level execs, including broadcast head Brian Lawlor, to new positions.



Lawlor, most recently senior VP of broadcast, is now Scripps’ president of local media. In his new role, Lawlor will oversee local digital operations and the four multicast networks Scripps bought from Katz as well the company’s television and radio divisions.



Laura Tomlin has been upped from VP of digital operations to senior VP of national media. She will oversee the news brand Newsy; podcast platforms Midroll and Stitcher; the humor brand Cracked; the lifestyle brand SimpleMost; and Scripps’ Washington bureau.



Senior VP and chief administrative officer Lisa Knutson is now executive VP and chief strategy officer, as which she will continue guiding the company’s growth. Senior VP and CFO Tim Wesolowski and senior VP and general counsel William Appleton are now both executive VPs.