Newsy Expanding Linear Reach on Layer3 TV

Newsy, the E.W. Scripps-owned video news service, is being added to Layer3 TV’s linear channel lineup, the company said Wednesday.

Newsy’s linear channel, called Newsy Live, will be distributed to Layer3 subscribers as part of the cable TV platform’s 250 linear channel offerings, Scripps said.

The millennial-oriented news service will air daily reports, in-depth stories and original series.

The Why, Newsy’s two-hour nightly live show, will air on the channel as well. That show provides in-depth reports around daily news stories, as well as special reports on issues affecting targeted viewers, Scripps said.

Layer3 TV is currently available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Denver and plans to expand into New York City in the near future.