Divisional GM Steve Wasserman to Retire From Scripps

Steve Wasserman is exiting his post as VP and divisional general manager for the E.W. Scripps Company.



Wasserman, who has been with Scripps for nines years, will retire effective Jan. 1, 2018.



The broadcast industry vet started at Scripps as GM of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Fla. in 2008 before moving to divisional GM of the company in 2012.



Before Scripps, he spent 33 years in various roles with Post-Newsweek Stations, which is now Graham Media Group. He also was news director for WCBS New York City.



“We will miss Steve’s insight, his connections in the business and his gracious leadership style. We thank him for his years of service, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Debbie Turner, VP of TV station operations for Scripps, in a statement.