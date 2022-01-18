Law&Crime Hires Melody Shafir as Exec VP of Development

Law&Crime Productions said it hired Melody Shafir as executive VP of development, a new position at the company.

Shafir, most recently executive VP at All3Media’s IDTV, will head up all of Law&Crime’s unscripted and scripted development.

"We are incredibly excited to have such a skilled executive on board. Melody has demonstrated time and time again she can get A-list projects sold to premium buyers," said Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime. "Melody also has a unique and deep understanding of the crime space and we are thrilled to have her as part of the team,"

Before All3Media, Shafir was head of development for NBCUniversal’s Peacock Productions and an unscripted development executive at BBC Worldwide. She has developed and sold projects for CNN Plus, Peacock, Netflix, NBC, National Geographic, Discovery, AMC, Sundance, BBC America, USA, A&E, Bravo, History, Syfy, Lifetime, Oxygen, Investigation Discovery, TLC and OWN.

Law&Crime productions is headed by Dan Abrams, media entrepreneur and ABC News chief legal correspondent. ■