‘Caught in Providence’ Renewed by Law&Crime Network

Caught in Providence, a court show from Lionsgate‘s Debmar-Mercury, has been renewed for a second season in primetime by Law&Crime Network.

The series, which stars 85-year-old Providence Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio, is shot live in Caprio‘s Providence, Rhode Island, courtroom and features real people taking part in real cases. Caught in Providence, which got its start as a YouTube channel and then went into national broadcast syndication before moving to cable, is shot live in Caprio’s Rhode Island municipal courtroom.

“Law&Crime is thrilled to continue bringing Caught In Providence and Judge Frank Caprio to its viewers,” Andrew Eisbrouch, chief operating officer of Law&Crime, said in a statement. “Audiences love the show’s combination of heartwarming moments and humor, and they are looking forward to seeing more.”

“We share Andrew’s sentiment about this beloved judge, and are excited to continue our relationship with the Law&Crime Network on this inspiring and entertaining show,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said, also in a statement.

Caught In Providence comes to Law&Crime with more than 13 million Facebook and 2 million YouTube followers. It first premiered on the cable network created by former ABC legal analyst Dan Abrams and backed by A&E Networks in November 2020.

Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, Xumo and TV Plus, among many others.

Viewers can watch Caught in Providence on Law&Crime Network Monday through Friday, with back-to-back half-hour episodes from 8-9 p.m. (ET).