Law&Crime Adds Cable Carriage With Blue Ridge
Network now available in 23 million households
Law&Crime said it has continued to expand its cable distribution and has been launched by Blue Ridge Communications.
The network, created by legal commentator Dan Abrams and backed by A+E Networks, is now available in more than 23 million households.
In the past 12 months, Law&Crime has gained carriage deals with Verizon Fios, Cincinnati Bell, Hawaiian Telcom and Buckeye Broadband.
Blue Ridge Communications serves customers in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania.
“Law&Crime continues to diversify channel lineups in a legal and true crime programming genre that remains highly sought-after,” said Alex Kopacz, head of content distribution & licensing at Law&Crime. “Our unique content has helped the network stand out and we’re thrilled that Blue Ridge sees this value for their channel packages and subscribers.”
Law&Crime features daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis.
In addition to cable, Law&Crime is available over the top via fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xumo and TV Plus.
