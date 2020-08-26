Law&Crime Says Aloha With Hawaiian Telecom

Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime network said it reached a new cable carriage agreement with Hawaiian Telecom.

Hawaiian Telecom will add the network to its expanded basic package on Sept. 3.

With the new agreement, plus launches on Verizon Fios and Cincinnati Bell earlier this year, Law&Crime said it is available in 22 million households.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“The interest in what we do at Law&Crime has been growing exponentially and now we’re seeing more live trials and hearings resume around the country.” said Alex Kopacz, head of content distribution and licensing at Law&Crime, which is backed by A+E Networks. “We’re excited about further extending our brand and the reach of the network into the Hawaii market.”

Hawaiian Telecom TV offers more than 230 premium channels, whole home DVR functionality, TV Everywhere and its Local on Demand feature.