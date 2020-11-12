Public Defender Buckmire to Host 'Law&Crime Daily'

Brian Buckmire is six for six

Brooklyn public defender Brian Buckmire has been named co-host of Law&Crime Daily, which Law&Crime and Litton Entertainment launched in September in national syndication.

Buckmire replaces Aaron Keller, who will continue to contribute analysis for the Law&Crime website while working on documentaries and practicing law.

Terri Austin will continue on the show’s anchor desk alongside Buckmire.

Buckmire emigrated from the West Indies to Canada before moving to the U.S., where he attended college and law school.

He began working at the Legal Aid Society in Brooklyn, becoming the youngest homicide attorney in his office in 2019. Since then, Buckmire has won six acquittals in his six jury trials.

“Brian is a practicing attorney who deals with real prosecutors and real defendants who are facing the very issues we discuss and cover on Law&Crime Daily each day,” said Law&Crime president Rachel Stockman. “We are thrilled that he will continue to bring his unique experience and perspective, now to lead the show on a daily basis.”

The first-run syndicated daily news program features coverage of real-life court cases and true-crime events, using exclusive footage, interviews, and analysis from the top legal experts.

The show is executive produced by Dan Abrams, founder of Law&Crime and ABC’s chief legal correspondent.

Law&Crime network, backed by A+E Networks, is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, Xumo and TV Plus.