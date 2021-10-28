Laurie Orlando, Alison Pepper Tapped For Talent Strategy at CBS News and Stations

Laurie Orlando, senior VP at CBS News, moves into a new role overseeing talent strategy for the CBS Stations unit. Alison Pepper, who spent close to 20 years at CBS News in producing and talent recruiting, returns as senior VP for talent strategy at CBS News.

Both start Nov. 1 and are tasked with attracting and retaining top talent. Orlando reports to Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, and Pepper reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

CBS News and the station group merged earlier this year “to unify all local to global newsgathering across all platforms under one powerful umbrella,” according to CBS.

“Laurie is an exceptional partner who is passionate about our mission and believes wholeheartedly in discovering and developing the next generation of community journalists,” said McMahon. “With nearly four decades in the industry, she will be invaluable to our station teams as we actively retain and recruit creators committed to leading the way in local news and information.”

“Alison is an experienced, strategic professional with a sharp eye for the caliber of journalists who elevate and differentiate CBS News across the industry,” said Khemlani. “Alison has attracted and recruited a diverse range of talent to CBS News over the years, and we welcome her back to continue this important work. She brings the unique experience of being a successful news executive and an agent at one of the leading talent agencies to this position.”

Orlando joined CBS News in January 2016 from ESPN, where she oversaw talent recruitment and development since 2008. Previously, she was senior vice president, executive producer for MSG and Fox Sports New York. She began her career in television in 1980 as a news intern with WRGB Albany.

Pepper started at CBS News as a page in 2000. She joined 60 Minutes in 2004 and was a senior producer until she departed in 2019. She most recently was an agent at CAA in its Television - News and Sports Media group.

Pepper was CBS News’ executive director of recruitment and development for four years (2011-2015) and created the CBS News associates program.