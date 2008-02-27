ESPN Names Senior VP, Talent Development and Planning
ESPN recruited Laurie Orlando, who has been a senior vice president and executive producer at Madison Square Garden Network and FSN in New York, to become senior VP, talent development and planning.
In the newly created post, Orlando will deal with on-air personalities for the network and its multimedia brands, including negotiating contracts and recruiting new on-air talent.
She will be based in Bristol, Conn., reporting to Steve Anderson, executive VP, news, talent and operations.
It will be a homecoming for Orlando, who was a coordinating producer for ESPN Classic in 1999.
