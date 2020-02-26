Alison Pepper Joins Creative Artists Agency
Alison Pepper has joined Creative Artists Agency as one of their agents in their Television-News and Sports Media department. She will represent talent, on-air personalities and producers and will be based in New York.
Pepper will report to Jeff Jacobs and Nick Khan, co-heads of the Television-News & Sports Media department.
Before CAA, Pepper spent 18 years with CBS network news magazine, 60 Minutes as a senior producer. She was also responsible for recruiting journalists to CBS News and created the CBS News Associates Program, a competitive entry-level program to bring in aspiring journalists to CBS.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.