Lauren Kisilevsky Named Senior VP, Original Movies, Disney Branded TV

Lauren Kisilevsky has been promoted to senior VP, original movies, at Disney Branded Television.

Kisilevsky, who had been VP, original movies, Disney Channel, will oversee production of an increasing number of movies for Disney Channel and Disney Plus.

"Lauren is an exceptional creative executive whose deep understanding of our brand and tremendous contributions continue to yield must-experience movies for kids and families," said Davis. "As Disney Branded Television continues to augment its efforts in attracting and building the very best and most inclusive home for creative talent, I am confident that Lauren will continue to play a crucial role in delivering high-quality, magical and heartfelt stories for years to come."

Also Read: Disney Plus Premier Access Gets 'Cruella,' 'Black Widow' Same Time as Theaters

Among the Disney Channel movies Kisilevsky oversaw at Disney Channels were Upside-Down Magic, Descendants 3, Zombies 2 and the upcoming Spin. She also supervised the Disney Plus titles Secret Society of Second Born Royals and the upcoming Sneakerella.

Before joining Disney Channel in 2010, she was VP, production and acquisitions for Overturn Films.