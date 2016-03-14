Disney Promotes Jonas Agin, Lauren Kisilevsky to VP Roles

Disney Channels Worldwide announced Monday it has promoted Jonas Agin to VP of original series, Disney Channel and Disney XD, and Lauren Kisilevsky to VP of original movies, Disney Channel.

Agin reports to Adam Bonnett, executive VP of original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. He most recently served as executive director of original series, Disney XD, where he helped develop series such as Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything and Kirby Buckets.

Kisilevsky reports to Naketha Mattocks, VP of original movies, Disney Channels Worldwide. She will continue to oversee creative development of Disney Channel’s movies including the upcoming High School Musical 4.