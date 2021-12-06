‘Landscapers’ Premieres on HBO December 6

Landscapers, a four-episode limited series about a British couple that becomes the focus of an investigation when two dead bodies turn up in their yard, begins on HBO December 6. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis play the couple.

Landscapers is inspired by real events. Ed Sinclair created the series and Will Sharpe directs. Kate O’Flynn, Samuel Anderson, Dipo Ola and David Hayman are also in the cast.

HBO calls Landscapers an “exploration of love and fantasy.”

Colman played Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four of The Crown on Netflix. Thewlis portrayed Varga in season three of Fargo on FX.

Landscapers is produced by Sister in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. Executive producers are Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry for Sister, and Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman for South of the River. Will Sharpe is an executive producer too.