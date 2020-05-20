Scripted ‘Barkskins’ Debuts on Nat Geo May 25

Scripted historical series Barkskins premieres on Nat Geo May 25. Elwood Reid created the series, based on the novel by Annie Proulx. David Thewlis and Marcia Gay Harden star.

Barkskins “examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war,” said Nat Geo.

There are eight episodes. Two air on premiere day.

The day after they air, episodes are available on Hulu.

Tallulah Haddon, Lily Sullivan, Aneurin Barnard and Zahn McClarnon are also in the cast.

“It’s the first and last show set in 1690s Canada,” Reid told B&C. “We bring together a disparate group of characters, drop a few bodies and see what happens.”