FX Gives ‘Fargo’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push Leading Up to Its Third Season

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through March 26).



On the strength of 107.5 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its third-season premiere (April 19), Fargo is No. 1. FX’s promos play up the quirk of the Emmy-winning comedic crime drama, which is getting plenty of buzz thanks to the all-new star-studded cast (Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Jim Gaffigan) lined up for the latest edition of the anthology-format show.



Crime actually dominates our ranking, with Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery (Investigation Discovery) taking second place and Prison Break (Fox) taking fifth. Reprieve comes in the form of comedy, ABC’s Jenna Elfman vehicle Imaginary Mary, at No. 3, and country music with the 52nd Annual ACM Awards at No. 4.



Also: Toyota Finds Data-Driven ‘Vantage’ for RAV4

1) Fargo, FX Network

Impressions: 107,454,668

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 95.76%

In-network Value: $1,871,864

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

2) Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 103,709,032

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 96.09%

In-network Value: $738,021

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) Imaginary Mary, ABC

Impressions: 102,819,578

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 82.54%

In-network Value: $3,084,540

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) 2017 ACM Awards, CBS

Impressions: 101,026,954

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 73.85%

In-network Value: $2,448,106

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $513,626

5) Prison Break, FOX

Impressions: 98,814,657

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 93.53%

In-network Value: $2,456,379

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $898,096

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).