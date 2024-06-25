Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi To Perform at ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ on NBC

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and The War and Treaty will be onstage when Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks happens on that date on NBC and Peacock. The telecast goes for two hours in primetime and repeats on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Mickey Guyton and Zuri Hall host the event, the 48th annual. Guyton is a country singer-songwriter and Hall is a correspondent on Access Hollywood and co-host on American Ninja Warrior.

“Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s unmatched,” said Jen Neal, executive VP of live events and specials, NBCU Entertainment. “It’s this type of live programming event that brings us together as a nation, highlighting the distinctiveness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”

Wilson and Adell are country musicians and Fonsi is a Puerto Rican singer. The War and Treaty are a duo featuring a husband and wife.

Fully 60,000 shells, fired from five barges on the Hudson River, will light up. The 25-minute musical score will feature what NBC calls summertime classics. Produced by Jason Howland, the score will feature Guyton, Amber Mark and Brandy Clark, among other musical talents.

Jesse Collins Entertainment produces the event, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as the executive producers.