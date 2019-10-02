Zuri Hall Named Co-Host of 'All Access,' Correspondent at 'Access Hollywood'

Zuri Hall has been named a co-host of NBCUniversal’s new half-hour access program, AllAccess, and a correspondent on Access Hollywood, said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of the franchise.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have someone with Zuri’s experience in the entertainment world joining the Access team,” FitzPatrick said in a statement. “Additionally, given her news background, she is the perfect choice to report on our compelling true-crime segments.”

Hall serves as the sideline reporter on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior. She’s also worked as a correspondent on E! News, co-hosted What the Fashion on Snapchat Discover, and was the creator, host and co-producer of E! News’ What’s Good with ZuriHall. She’s also guest-starred on E!’s TheArrangement, TV Land’s Nobodies and digital comedy series Hashtaggers.

Hall studied improvisational comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York.

She hails from Ohio and got her start in TV with such jobs as serving as an in-game arena host for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and as the on-stage host of the 2012 Super Bowl Village. She also co-anchored the local news in Dallas.