NBC Shares Summer Programming Plans

NBC’s summer season begins with America’s Got Talent and Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge on May 30. American Ninja Warrior begins June 5 and new docuseries LA Fire & Rescue premieres June 21.

Before those shows air, Jane Lynch and The Weakest Link premieres April 11, and That’s My Jam heads to Monday nights starting April 17.

Executive producer Simon Cowell is a judge on season 18 of America’s Got Talent with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews hosts.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is hosted by Rutledge Wood. Each episode, two superfans enter the Chrome Zone and transform an ordinary vehicle into “an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones,” according to NBC.

It will be season 15 of American Ninja Warrior. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila host and Zuri Hall is co-host.

Dick Wolf’s LA Fire & Rescue offers “unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” according to NBC. ■