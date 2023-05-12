‘Kung Fu’ and ‘The Winchesters’ Cancelled at The CW

Dramas Kung Fu and The Winchesters have been cancelled at The CW. Kung Fu had three seasons and The Winchesters had one.

Kung Fu, with Olivia Liang starring, premiered in April 2021. The show centers on Nicky Shen, who returns home to San Francisco after years training at a monastery in China. Back in the States, she battles criminal forces who have taken over her neighborhood and killed her mentor.

Christina Kim and Robert Berens are showrunners. Besides Liang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai are in the cast.

The Winchesters was a prequel to Supernatural. Premiering in October 2022, it had Jensen Ackles narrating the story of Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary. Drake Rodger plays John and Meg Donnelly plays Mary.

Robbie Thompson is showrunner and executive producer.

"As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions,” the network said in a statement. “We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication."