KTTV Los Angeles to Debut New ‘Good Day LA’ Anchor Lineup

Fox’s KTTV Los Angeles will debut a new anchor lineup for Good Day LA next month. Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 to 6 a.m., and Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 to 9 a.m. Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo are on 9-11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the Good Day LA newscast. Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for Extra weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m.

“As we continue to enhance and grow our news product to meet the changing needs of our viewers, we are excited to enter this era with a group of versatile and engaging anchors,” said Steve Carlston, KTTV-KCOP senior VP and general manager. “Adding Jennifer and Melvin to our already strong team will further integrate us with our partners at Extra, sharing access to events and interviews, and tying together our morning and evening programming.”

Robert has been a senior correspondent and weekend co-host at Extra since 2022. “Growing up in Inglewood, I built my morning television dreams watching the iconic Good Day LA broadcast,” he said. “I am humbled to carry on its legacy and am committed to earning the trust of the audience. It’s an honor to serve a community that truly matters to me, filled with viewers who are my friends, family and neighbors.”

Lahmers has been a correspondent and weekend co-host at Extra since 2019. Prior to that, she spent five years at WNYW New York. “I am thrilled to return to morning news on Fox TV, with a network that has been my home for nearly a decade,“ she said. ”I’ve had the privilege of being welcomed into viewers’ homes in the evenings and will show Californians why I should be a part of their morning routines, too.”

Tony McEwing co-anchors Good Day LA from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Araksya Karapetyan. He will retire February 3. ■