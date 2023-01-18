Tony McEwing, KTTV Los Angeles Anchor, Announces Retirement

Tony McEwing, anchor at KTTV Los Angeles, announced his retirement on Good Day LA January 18. He described the decision as “bittersweet.”

“I can’t begin to tell you how honored and blessed I feel to have the career I’ve had,” he said.

McEwing has spent 43 years in television, and 30 years at KTTV. His last day at the Fox Television Stations-owned outlet is February 3.

“If you’ve ever heard that infectious Tony laugh, or seen that hilarious Tony side-stare, or witnessed Tony be so nurturing and caring at the LA Mission, then you KNOW what makes Tony so special,” said Acting News Director Pete Wilgoren. “I could run down a list of all the news stories Tony has shared with the viewers, the moments of all our lifetimes he navigated from the anchor desk, but you already know. Quite simply, he has been the heartbeat of this newsroom for so many years and a huge part of the fabric of this community.”

McEwing co-anchors Good Day LA from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Araksya Karapetyan. He joined KTTV in 1993. On Good Day LA, he said he is awaiting “new adventures and new experiences” following his retirement.

“I could never, ever repay you for believing in me and hanging with me all these years,” he concluded. ■