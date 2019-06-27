Bill Lamb Named VP/GM at KTTV-KCOP Los Angeles

Bill Lamb has been named VP and general manager of the Fox-owned duopoly in Los Angeles, KTTV and KCOP. He succeeds Bob Cook, who will head up distribution at parent Fox Television Stations.

Lamb was VP of Block Communications Broadcast Group, where he oversaw the operations for eight stations in three markets, and was president and general manager of WDRB-WBKI Louisville. Before that, Lamb was general sales manager at WPLG Miami.

“Two exciting moves today,” said Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations CEO. “First, we want to welcome Bill to Fox and look forward to seeing his energetic and collaborative leadership style in action. Bob’s successful track record in syndication spans decades, so leading our distribution efforts for FTS was a natural fit.”

Lamb authored the book Money Follows Excellence in 2012. WDRB made national news years ago when it told viewers it would no longer use the term “breaking news,” which it called a marketing ploy.

“KTTV and KCOP present both, a rich history, and a great opportunity for the future,” said Lamb. “I embrace the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Cook has run KTTV and KCOP since 2015. Formerly, he was president of a media marketing and entertainment consulting business that he formed in 2010 called MBN Inc. In 2000, Cook was named president of 20th Television and oversaw all the domestic television syndication business for the Fox studios. Before joining 20th Television, Cook was executive VP at CBS Enterprises and King World Productions.

In 2008, he was inducted in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.