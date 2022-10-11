Steve Carlston Named Senior VP/GM at KTTV-KCOP Los Angeles

(Image credit: Fox)

Steve Carlston has been named senior VP and general manager of Fox-owned KTTV-KCOP Los Angeles. Carlston, who spent 11 years as president and general manager of KNBC Los Angeles, starts October 26 and reports to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

"We were fortunate that someone with Steve's exceptional track record and knowledge of L.A. was available," said Abernethy. "The fact that he worked at Fox before is also a win."

Before running KNBC, Carlston had been VP/general manager of KUTV Salt Lake City, president and chief operating officer of Vegas TV, executive VP of affiliate relations and marketing for the UPN Network, chief operating officer for SF Broadcasting, and VP/GM of KSTU Salt Lake City.

"I am thrilled to be joining Jack and the team at KTTV to continue the station's tradition of excellence and build upon its legacy of news and programming," Carlston said.

Todd Mokhtari was named president and general manager at KNBC-KVEA in April. ■