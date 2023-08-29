KRON San Francisco Will Add 2 Weekday Newscasts

KRON San Francisco is premiering weekday news from 2-3 p.m. and 11-11:30 p.m. September 1, the same day the station becomes an affiliate of The CW. Nexstar Media Group owns KRON, currently a MyNetworkTV affiliate, and 75% of The CW.

“The growth and development of The CW Network is an exciting new opportunity for

KRON,” Jim Rose, KRON VP and general manager, said. “This allows us to serve the Bay Area with diverse new programming and top-tier live sporting events while expanding our local news product into new time periods.”

KBCW San Francisco, which is owned by CBS, ceases being a The CW affiliate on September 1. All eight CW affiliates in the CBS-owned group are going independent.

The new MyNetworkTV affiliate in the Bay Area has not been announced.

Amidst the strikes in Hollywood, The CW is relying on scripted shows from Canada to fill out its schedule. It also has Inside the NFL, which previously ran on HBO, Showtime and Paramount Plus.

“We are presenting a fall lineup that includes classic CW series like the smash multiplatform hit All American plus introducing new premium dramatic offerings such as 61st Street, Sullivan’s Crossing and The Spencer Sisters,” said Brad Schwartz, CW entertainment president. “We are proud to bring comedy back to The CW with some of the funniest and heartwarming family sitcoms on television with Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything and Everyone Else Burns.”

Nexstar acquired KRON when it bought the Media General group in 2016.

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose is Nielsen’s No. 6 DMA.

Nexstar stations in Philadelphia and Tampa are also becoming The CW affiliates September 1.