Pam Moore, KRON San Francisco Anchor, Signs Off

It is Pam Moore Day in San Francisco, the day honoring the KRON anchor Pam Moore, who has her last day at the KRON anchor desk June 29. Moore has been anchoring for KRON4 News since 1991.

Both San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Shing Thao issued proclamations saluting Moore, according to KRON.

After her 6-7 p.m. newscast June 29, KRON will air a special focusing on Moore’s legacy in the Bay Area. KRON has named a studio for Moore as well. A new sign in the studio features words Moore's colleagues used to describe her, including icon, compassionate and visionary.

“We want all who enter the KRON4 studio to be reminded of the journalistic principles that Pam has exemplified throughout her career and to be inspired by the legacy that is Pam Moore,” said Josh Palefsky, KRON4 news director.

Moore will be a special contributor to KRON after she signs off at the anchor desk. “I am overwhelmed often to tears by the emails, posts, and messages of all kinds which have been shared as I wind down my tenure on the KRON4 News anchor desk,” said Moore. “I just cannot seem to fully express my gratitude for so many blessings here. To the viewers, the community folks, my co-workers past and present, my heart is full. It has been a privilege to be a part of your lives, and I am honored you have been a part of mine.”

Jim Rose, VP and general manager of KRON, saluted Moore when she announced her retirement earlier this month. “Pam has made a tremendous positive impact in the Bay Area and will continue to do so,” he said. “She has been a gracious and supportive advocate for the underserved and has generously spent much of her time giving back to local organizations and communities.”