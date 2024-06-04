KRON San Francisco Debuts 4 P.M. Newscast

KRON San Francisco launched a 4 p.m. newscast June 3, meaning the station’s weekday local coverage now goes from 2 to 7 p.m. Vicki Liviakis and Grant Lodes anchor the new newscast, and the 5 and 6 p.m. weekday programs as well.

The chief meteorologist is Lawrence Karnow, sports director is Jason Dumas and the KRON political anchor is Catherine Heenan.

Dan Thorn, KRON weekend anchor, has moved to weekdays. Thorn has been with KRON since 2018. He was promoted to weekend anchor in 2022.

Thorn and Noelle Bellow anchor the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, along with the 8 p.m. streaming newscast on mobile news product KRONOn. “I’m so honored to be taking on such an important role here at KRON4 News,” Thorn said. “Joining the evening anchor team is an incredible opportunity at this legendary Bay Area TV station. I truly love the unique, beautiful and diverse communities we get to report on. I also love the hardworking people of KRON4. I'm excited to move into this new position as we continue to be ‘The Bay Area’s Local News Station.’ ”

Nexstar owns the station, an affiliate of both The CW and MyNetworkTV in DMA No. 10.

"With the launch of our expanded newscast lineup, and addition of Dan Thorn to our evening anchor team, we continue our commitment to being the local source for Bay Area news,” KRON news director Joshua Palefsky said.