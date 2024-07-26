‘Krapopolis’ Gets Season Four Order at Fox

Fox has renewed animated comedy Krapopolis for a fourth season. Creator Dan Harmon announced the news at San Diego Comic-Con. Season two debuts Sunday, September 29.

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other.

The voice cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry and Pam Murphy.

“For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon,” said Michael Thorn, Fox president. “Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that Season Four is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling on Fox Animation Domination.”

Fox had ordered the third season of Krapopolis before the show premiered in 2023.

Krapopolis is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is creator and executive producer. Alex Rubens is executive producer and showrunner. Steve Levy is exec producer.

Harmon’s credits include Rick and Morty and Community.