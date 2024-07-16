Fox Shares Fall Premiere Dates, Including Rookie Shows ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ and ‘Universal Basic Guys’

Fox has shared its fall premiere dates, which include beach drama Rescue: HI-Surf starting September 22; season 12 of The Masked Singer on September 25; and season 36 of The Simpsons beginning September 29.

Animated show Universal Basic Guys gets things going September 8. From creators Adam and Craig Malamut, it is about brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies who, after losing their jobs at the hot dog factory to robots, are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. They use their free time and money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

Rescue: HI-Surf premieres Sunday, September 22. From John Wells, the drama follows the personal and professional lives of the lifeguards who patrol the North Shore of Oahu.

Rescue slides into its timeslot premiere a day later at 9 p.m., following the season five premiere of 9-1-1: Lonestar.

Murder in a Small Town debuts Tuesday, September 24. Starring Rossif Sutherland, the mystery drama follows Karl Alberg, who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche battered by big-city police work. He quickly learns that this paradise has a few secrets.

Season 12 of The Masked Singer kicks off Wednesday, September 25, as does season two of The Floor, the game show hosted by Rob Lowe.

Season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen premieres Thursday, September 26, along with season three of Crime Scene Kitchen. Gordon Ramsay hosts the former and Joel McHale the latter.

“Fox Animation Domination” kicks off Sunday, September 29, as The Simpsons begins season 36, followed by Universal Basic Guys in its time period premiere, then season 15 of Bob’s Burgers and season two of Krapopolis.

Season two of Accused is on Tuesday, October 1, leading into Murder in a Small Town in its time period premiere.

“This year, we created a terrific collection of originals that deepens our network’s legacy of delivering unexpected, unforgettable characters and stories,” said Fox President Michael Thorn. “We’re bullish about the future and optimistic about the fun and engaging entertainment in store for our viewers everywhere.”

Fox College Football Friday begins September 13.

Not yet on the schedule, but planned to premiere in the upcoming season, are dramas Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady and Doc; comedies Animal Control, Family Guy, Going Dutch, The Great North and Grimsburg; and unscripted shows Extracted, Lego Masters, Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Next Level Chef, The Real Full Monty and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.