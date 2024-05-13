Fox Upfront Presentation Offers a Little Jon Hamm, a Little More Tom Brady, a Little More Gordon Ramsay

Fox’s upfront presentation, at The Manhattan Center Monday, May 13, kicked off with Michael Strahan and Gordon Ramsay. Strahan said telling the attendees why they should buy ads would be like him running a kitchen, and Strahan said it would be like him playing defensive end. So they turned to a pro, in Jeff Collins, president of ad sales, marketing and brand partnerships, Fox.

“Innovation has brought profound change to our industry. While some see disruption, we see opportunity,” he said.

Collins teased the Super Bowl and the presidential election, among other blockbuster events Fox will have on its air.

Next out was Jon Hamm, executive producer of animated show Grimsburg, on which he plays Marvin Flute. “The show is so special, so unexpected…,” he began, before Will Arnett, host of Lego Masters, interrupted. He had a gift for the guy who plays Marvin Flute–a flute made of Legos.

Neither Hamm nor Arnett could play it, so Joel McHale, in the cast of Animal Control and host of Crime Scene Kitchen, came out to give it a try.

Next was Erin Andrews, talking up sports, including women’s NCAA basketball, including a December matchup between USC and UConn with an NFL lead-in. “It’s the game of the season,” she said.

She introduced Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi TV. “Tubi is resonating because we stand for something,” she said–entertainment for the cordless generation.

She mentioned the streaming network’s 200-plus original shows, and Lauren Graham stepped out to talk up her show, The Z Suite, which she called a “multigenerational workplace storyline.” She then translated the Gen Z talk for the crowd as Siena Agudong and Noah Beck shared about their film The QB Bad Boy and Me.

Then it was Rob Lowe, host of game show The Floor, and in the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Season five is “full throttle, with the emergencies and disasters that keep you on the edge of your seat,” Lowe said.

He then shared about Rescue: HI Surf, a John Wells lifeguard drama that gets Fox’s post Super Bowl slot. Lowe said Wells has produced “some of the most beloved prestige TV of all time.”

Next out was Molly Parker, star of new drama Doc, which she described as “as heart-racing as it is heart-wrenching.”

Strahan, Curt Menefee and Rob Gronkowski were out to talk football, and Fox Sports’ visits to military sites. This season will feature a trip to Coronado, California to meet with the Navy Seals. “Those SEALS do not mess around,” said Gronkowski.

Menefee segued into other “heroes,” he said, in introducing correspondent Benjamin Hall of Fox News. Hall was seriously injured reporting from Ukraine in 2022. He got a standing ovation as he walked out. “From Ukraine to the Middle East and here at home,” Hall said, Fox News journalists keep America informed.

He said hello to correspondent Trey Yingst, reporting in Israel. Yingst said to Hall, “we’re proud to call you both a colleague and a friend.”

Bret Baier and Dana Perino of Fox News spoke about the election. “We’ll be with America every step of the way,” said Baier.

They spoke about enhancing coverage with augmented reality and election results down to counties. “This is, no doubt, the Super Bowl of news,” said Perino.

Then it was Anthony Anderson talking about The Real Full Monty, which sees stars, including Taye Diggs, Tyler Posey and Bruno Tonioli, strip to draw attention to cancer.

Anderson said he’s hitting the gym, being trained by Gronk and Strahan, to get ready for his unclothing.

The event DJ, Corinne Fox, introduced her father Jamie, who she works on Beat Shazam with. “Nothing beats working with my dad on Beat Shazam,” she said.

Jamie Foxx spoke about Fox airing an MLB game at Rickwood Field, which he called America’s oldest ballpark, and one with a rich tradition in the Negro Leagues. He then introduced Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

Jeter said he “couldn’t be prouder” about Fox airing the game, and “wouldn’t be where I am today without the sacrifices” of Negro Leagues players.

Gordon Ramsay came back out with Lisa Vanderpump to talk about Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, which begins a new season May 22 and sees them each managing a team. “I’m here to talk about our favorite f-word,” said Vanderpump.

No, not that word. Food.

“Lisa and I go back a long way,” said Ramsay.

Joel McHale and Ken Jeong teased each other from the cheap seats. “You were my second favorite guest star on Animal Control this year,” said McHale, Jeong just behind a sloth.

Then it was Gus Johnson of Fox Sports introducing Deion Sanders, coach of the University of Colorado football team. Sanders said he’s been shopping on the player portal, and “can’t wait to unveil them in front of you all.”

Talk then turned to the FIFA World Cup in the U.S. in 2026. With the final in New Jersey, Strahan noted how MetLife Stadium, his longtime home base, will finally host a champion.

Then he brought Tom Brady, who joins the Fox football team as an analyst, out. He said his first meeting with Fox reminded him of “the amazing teammates I had for a long period of time.” Brady said he’s psyched to “be a part of the game” once again, and can’t wait to be on “the greatest telecast in football every single week.”

Fox will open with the Dallas Cowboys.

The football crew of Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi were out next to welcome Brady. “With two minutes left in the game, a tie game, who better to analyze it?” said Burkhardt.

Brady was known for his “let’s f***ing go!” cheer, which Strahan said would not work on broadcast TV. Ramsay saw it differently. “If Tom Brady wants to use the f-word, I think we should let him,” he said, so he, Strahan and Brady wrapped things up with that exuberant utterance.

With the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band came out. Ninety minutes after it kicked off, the Fox upfront was done.