‘Kourtney and Khloe’ Premiere Ties Demo Record For E!

The premiere of Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami Sunday night, the spinoff of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was E!’s highest-rated and most-watched series since The Anna Nicole Show in 2002. Kourtney and Khloe scored a 2.14 household rating, averaged 2.7 million viewers, and tied a record with a 3.7 rating among women 18-34.



The show beat all premiere episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, topping last year’s debut by 49% in households and 70% among adults 18-49. It also delivered six times as many viewers as the year-ago time period.



Kourtney and Khloe lead in to the series premiere of Reality Hell, which also performed well, drawing nearly 1.3 million viewers and tripling E’s deliver in viewers compared to the year-ago time-period average. The show rated a 1.04 among households and 0.82 among adults 18-49, higher marks than E!’s primetime average.



Kourtney and Khloe is the latest show to come from Ryan Seacrest, whose eponymous production company has a first look deal with the Comcast networks.