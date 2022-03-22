Klarn DePalma Named Nexstar Group Sales Senior VP

Klarn DePalma (Image credit: Nexstar)

Klarn DePalma has been named senior VP of group sales and sponsorship at Nexstar Media Inc., responsible for the strategy, development and execution of sales and sponsorship across the Nexstar portfolio. DePalma starts April 1 and reports to Andrew Alford, president of the broadcasting division of Nexstar Media Inc.

DePalma has been Meredith’s executive VP for targeted media since 2018. Before that, he was VP/general manager at Meredith stations including WFSB Hartford and WGGB-WSHM-EGGB Springfield (MA).

“Klarn is the ideal choice to lead Nexstar’s group sales and sponsorships efforts,” said Alford. “He is smart, strategic, innovative and aggressive, and is familiar with all the operational aspects of the broadcasting business. His ability to develop unique strategies for clients has resulted in consistent revenue growth. I am looking forward to working with him and I know that he will be successful in taking on these new duties.”

DePalma was on the TVB board of governors and was chairman of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association. He was named general manager of the year for markets 26-50 by B+C in 2010.

“I’m extremely grateful to Andy and Nexstar for offering me the opportunity to join the nation’s largest local broadcasting group,” he said. “Nexstar has a legacy of providing outstanding service to the communities in which it does business and providing a variety of unique cross-platform solutions to its advertising and marketing clients. I am looking forward to working with the company’s talented and experienced sales teams and I am confident that we will be successful in the weeks and months ahead.” ■