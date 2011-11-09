Saluting the Best and Brightest in Local TV

The nomination process is wide open for B&C’s station GM of the Year, News Director of the Year and Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year, so get ‘em in.

Besides being a great way to score some points with your boss, it’s a way to salute people who are truly excelling in local broadcasting. in any size market. Who’s turned the station from an also-ran into a strong No. 2 or even a market leader? Who’s built a newsroom from scratch, and made it a competitor? Who is using their subchannels to air unique programming, and actually bring in real revenue? Who showed masterful leadership in guiding the station through one of the many natural disasters this year?

Let us know.Please e-mail us at BNCLETTERS@nbmedia.com and let us know what has made your candidate stand out from the crowd in your market and across the country. Be sure to indicate your nominee’s category, along with daytime contact info.

Deadlines for nominations are November 18, and the honorees will be profiled in our Dec. 19 issue.

Here’s who took the honors the last two years:

2010

•KUSA Denver’s Mark Cornetta (GM of the Year, Markets 1-25)



•WFSB Hartford’s Klarn DePalma (GM, Markets 26-50)



•KETV Omaha’s Sarah Smith (GM, Markets 51-plus)



•WICU Erie’s Brian Lilly and WSEE Erie’s Kevin Lilly (Multiplatform Broadcasters of the Year)



•WCBS New York/CBS Television Stations’ David Friend (News Director of the Year)

2009

•Peter Dunn (Markets 1-25)



•Tom Griesdorn (Markets 26-50)

•Ted Fortenberry (51-plus)



•Weigel Broadcasting (Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year)