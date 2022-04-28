Kin's 'Leave It to LaToya' Launching on Social May 24

Kin, the entertainment company creating Philo’s first original series, is launching a new series featuring former Destiny’s Child star LaToya Luckett.

Leave It to LaToya will hit Kin’s social channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV, on May 24.

In the show Luckett will share her experiences with fans, including life after divorce and balancing a career with motherhood, as well as beauty secrets and tips about men and money.

“LeToya is one of those talents that fans can just relate to. She’s the perfect partner for Kin,” said Shani Black, VP of programming at Kin. “We look forward to captivating the fans that have followed her throughout her career and introducing her to new viewers as well.”

LeToya Luckett, who left Destiny’s Child in 1999, has been a solo act and an actress, appearing on OWN TV’s Greenleaf and Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with Kin on this new show. I’m so excited to give fans a view into different aspects of my life from being a single mom, to my career, love life, and more,” Luckett said.

Leave It to LeToya is the latest series to join Kin’s line-up of digital shows including All Things Adrienne with Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, and Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.

For Philo, Kin created Boss Moves with Rasheeda around Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta’s Rasheeda Frost. Other Kin shows appear on a dedicated channel in Philo’s lineup.

Kin created lifestyle franchises for diverse women ages 25 and up that are profitable on social media platforms, but also attract eyeballs on traditional TV and streaming platforms. Kin said it has licensed more than 300 long-form episodes of its programming to linear cable channels and streaming platforms. ■