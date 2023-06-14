Kim Cattrall Moderates ‘Swiping America’ Panel at 92nd Street Y

Max docuseries Swiping America gets a night at the 92nd Street Y in New York. Kim Cattrall moderates the June 28 event, which features creators Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, and leads Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris and Reagan.

The show follows the four leads as they embark across America in search of love on dating apps. From New York, the foursome stops in Asheville, Miami, Austin, New Orleans, Santa Fe, Boulder, Seattle and Honolulu.

The panel will see the quartet share behind-the-scenes stories with Cattrall, along with insights on the making of the series, and how the filming of it shifted their perspectives on love.

The 92nd Street Y event is both in person and online. Tickets start at $25.

Swiping America debuts June 15 on Max. There are eight episodes. Two are available on premiere day, then four the following week, and two more on June 29.

Warren and Ingram created the HBO series We’re Here, about drag shows being set up in locales where one might not expect to see a drag show.

Cattrall of course played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City.