‘We’re Here’ Gets Season Three on HBO

From l.: Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka on season two of HBO's 'We're Here'

HBO has renewed unscripted We’re Here for season three. Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram created the show, which sees drag queens set up drag shows in small-town America.

“Part of the magic of We’re Here is that even though it takes place in small towns, the series has had an incredibly inspiring ripple effect that goes way beyond those communities,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We’re looking forward to another season where we can continue to inspire and showcase some fierce drag!”

The show’s drag queens are Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela. Season two began in October and saw them set up in Spartanburg, South Carolina; Temecula, California; Del Rio, Texas; Selma, Alabama; Evansville, Indiana; Watertown, South Dakota; Kona, Hawaii and Grand Junction, Colorado.

“We are thrilled to be a part of HBO’s continued commitment to LGBTQ+ storytelling,” said Warren and Ingram. “We are honored to continue to fight for equality and celebrate the many unsung heroes and allies across the country.”

Warren and Ingram spoke about the show on the B+C podcast Series Business.

Executive producing We’re Here with the pair are Peter LoGreco, Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. ■