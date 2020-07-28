Kidoodle.TV Gets Content From New Omnia Kids Unit

Omnia Media launched Omnia Kids Gaming, a new unit focused on distributing gaming content for kids age 6 to 13 to over-the-top and streaming services.

Kidoodle.TV is the first service to take programming from the new unit.

“As content and monetization regulations continue to change, the impact has been felt heavily by creators who want to reach kids,” said Greg Kampanis, senior VP and general manager, Omnia Media. “Omnia Kids Gaming is dedicated to working with emerging creators, who have built a large and loyal fanbase, to distribute kid-friendly programming to platforms around the world.”

The content comes from 16 different kids gaming channels on YouTube and will focus on kid-friendly, parent approved games like Minecraft and Roblox. The lineup includes Little Lizard Adventures, Little Kelly Mindcraft, ExplodingTNT, Little Carly Minecraft, Sharky Minecraft, RoPo, B-Dick and Scott Tiny Turtle.

“As a Safe Streaming channel for children, we actively harness the power of trends in the market, like gaming content. The quality gamers that Omnia represents makes this roster of talent a meaningful addition to our offering globally,” said Brenda Bisner, chief content officer at Kidoodle.TV.