Kevin Hart on ‘Shark Tank’ January 7

Comedian Kevin Hart appears on Shark Tank Friday, January 7 on ABC. He shares the stage with Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner.

Shark Tank began season 13 in October.

Hart’s films include Think Like a Man, Ride Along, The Secret Life of Pets and the Jumanji movies. He hosted the new year’s special 2021 and Done with Snoop Dogg on Peacock.

Hart’s episode of Shark Tank features entrepreneurs with a tool “that takes snacking to the next level,” said Shark Tank; another team with a product made of space-age materials; another pitching a social network that connects fans to celebrities and influencers; and a team with a book publisher focused on Black content.

Before the season began, O’Leary told B+C Shark Tank will feature a number of direct-to-consumer goods with sturdy digital platforms. “I don’t think I’m gonna see a lot of people saying, ‘I can’t wait to get my product into retail,’” said O’Leary. “Because that’s not where the growth is.” ■