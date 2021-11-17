‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Premieres on Discovery Plus

Kendra Sells Hollywood, which features Kendra Wilkinson, former resident of the Playboy mansion, embarking on a real estate career, premieres on Discovery Plus Nov. 17. Wilkinson rose to fame as Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend.

There are six episodes, showing Wilkinson working with real estate firm Douglas Elliman. “With no prior industry experience, Kendra spent more than a year studying late nights to pass her real estate exam and secure a license,” said Discovery. “She will rely on her signature humor, resilience and unwavering work ethic to learn the ropes and land her first sale. From the sprawling mansions of Beverly Hills to the beach bungalows of Venice, Kendra will take Tinseltown by storm to prove that she has the mettle to make it in real estate.”

Wilkinson was on E! reality show The Girls Next Door and WE TV’s Kendra on Top.

“I’m just a mom of two trying to start a new career,” said Wilkinson. “This is not just a job to me—this is my life. It’s exciting because this is my chance to prove everyone wrong, but it’s also terrifying because it could be a total failure. I’m way out of my comfort zone, but I’m ready to get my hustle on!”

Kendra Sells Hollywood is produced by Bodega Pictures. ■