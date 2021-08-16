HGTV, Discovery Plus Tap Celebs Lil John, Marsai Martin, Kendra Wilkinson for New Shows

HGTV and Discovery Plus will team to develop several new original series in 2021 featuring such celebrities as Kendra Wilkinson, Martha Stewart and Marsai Martin, the two companies announced Monday as part of Discovery Plus' virtual TCA Summer Press Tour session.

Kendra on Top's Kendra Wilkinson will star in Kendra Sells Hollywood, in which Wilkinson -- now a real estate agent -- must prove that she has the hustle to make it in the intensely competitive Los Angeles real estate market, according to the network. The series debuts Nov. 17.

Other celebrities starring in new, real estate-themed series include black-ish star Marsai Martin, who will star in Remix My Space with Marsai Martin, a series that features extraordinary teens getting personalized bedroom makeovers; and Grammy-winning producer Lil Jon, who will star in Lil Jon Wants To Do What, which examines the performer's love of out-of-the-box home renos, said the network.

“Just when fans think they’ve seen it all, we’re here to surprise them,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & streaming home content for Discovery in a statement. “We’ve always known that there are infinite ways to tell the story of home and in the next few months we will premiere more than a dozen new shows that push the boundaries of the home genre, while delivering on heart, humor and inspiration.”

Other HGTV shows set to debut on HGTV and Discovery Plus this fall include competition series Meet Your Makers Showdown starring This Is Us’s Chrissy Metz; Table Wars, hosted by Martha Stewart that reviews show-stopping, large-scale party environments created by the country’s best event designers; and Cheap Old Houses, featuring social media stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein that looks at the best bargains among low-priced, older houses across America.

In other Discovery Plus TCA News, the streaming service will debut the second season of comedy series Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco on Nov. 16.