'Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco' Season Two on Discovery Plus in November

Season two of Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco will be on Discovery Plus Nov. 16. There will be six episodes.

The show, which sees the comedian stir up a blend of comedy and food, debuted Aug. 12.

“Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco is a perfect example of the ongoing success we’ve had in making content with A-list talent who have a genuine passion for food,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “In these next episodes, Sebastian finds inspiration in relatable questions about kids’ menus, high-end dog food and the proper way to shake a cocktail that sets him on hilarious half-hour journeys.”

In the new season, Maniscalco will revisit his former life as a bartender to create a signature cocktail for comedian Whitney Cummings, and examine why children are such picky eaters with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and how noodles are used in cuisines around the world with comedian Bobby Lee. He’ll also look into the food habits of dogs with dog whisperer Cesar Milan.

Also Read: HGTV, Discovery Plus Tap Celebs Lil John, Marsai Martin, Kendra Wilkinson For New Shows

“This has been a long time coming and I finally found a way to mix my two passions for humor and the culinary arts in a way that translates to anyone who is passionate about food and serious about comedy,” said Maniscalco.

Season one guests include Russell Peters, Bert Kreischer, Anjelah Johnson, Rich Eisen and Fortune Feimster.

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco is produced by What’s Wrong with People? Inc. and Triage Entertainment for Discovery Plus.