Upfronts2012: Cesar Milan Getting New Nat Geo Wild Series

As

Nat Geo Wild prepares to mark its two-year anniversary this week, the network

announced four new series joining its lineup in 2012-13, including a new show

for Dog Whisperer Cesar Milan.

In

Leader of the Pack, Milan will rehabilitate

abandoned dogs and coach European families competing to adopt them. While the

net will have a new season of Dog

Whisperer with Cesar Milan in the third quarter, after that the host will

exclusively focus on Leader of the Pack,

though the channel will continue to air the library of past Dog Whisperer episodes.

Dog

Whisperer,

which moved to Wild from sister net National Geographic Channel last year,

has helped improve its female demos, and Milan's new series is part of a

strategy meant to "bring in a much broader audience of people who may not have

necessarily known that the channel was there or that are looking for a broader

entertainment experience from us," says Geoff Daniels, senior VP of Nat Geo

Wild.

Other

new series are Animal Intervention,

where animal advocate/actress Alison Eastwood (daughter of Clint) and wildlife

expert Donald Schultz rescue exotic animals from unhealthy living environments;

Alpha Dogs, about the training of an

elite force of canines to serve the military; and Ultimate Animal Countdown, which looks for the world's best animal

athletes.

The

net has also renewed three series -- The Incredible

Dr. Pol, which was its highest-rated series in 2011, Man v. Monster and Wild Case

Files.

Wild's

six upcoming specials include a look at sea creatures' skills in Kingdom of the Oceans and the returning Unlikely Animal Friends. It will also

bring back Big Cat Week (the net's highest-rated week) for its third year, this

year focusing on the rarest wild felines and adding quarterly specials for the

first time to make it a year-round event.