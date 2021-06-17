‘Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco’ Combines Food and Comedy on Discovery Plus

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is the star of a new Discovery Plus series called Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. The show features Maniscalco, who Discovery Plus says is obsessed with food, exploring various cuisines. It premieres August 12.

“Filled with his signature social observations, commentary and appearances from his wife Lana and mom Rose, Sebastian is all in to explore the food-centric topics he has always been curious about,” said Discovery Plus.

Maniscalco explores the similarities between sushi and comedy with comedian Russell Peters, throws a meat-centric dinner party for the likes of Bert Kreischer and Anjelah Johnson, and goes on sandwich expeditions with Rich Eisen, Fortune Feimster, Gillian Jacobs and Oscar Nunez.

“This is one of the funniest shows we’ve ever done – Sebastian is an inimitable talent and his signature sense of humor sets the tone for every episode,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “He has a lot of thoughts, questions and opinions about food and joining him to hilariously analyze the culinary world is a must-see.”

Three episodes will be available at launch, with the remaining four out on subsequent Thursdays.

“This series came out of my passion for cooking and comedy. I thought…what better way to marry the two than a TV show centered around the culinary arts?” said Maniscalco. “Filming it was so exciting! I loved all the guests that we had, and I think we provide some really good information about food as well as some fantastic comedic moments.”

Maniscalco is on the road with his show Nobody Does This Tour.