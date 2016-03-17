‘Kendra On Top’ Debuts on WE tv April 1

The fifth season of Kendra on Top, starring Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett as “part wild child, part global celebrity, part suburban housewife,” according to WE tv, returns April 1. Wilkinson-Baskett has spent much of her adult life in reality TV, getting her start on E!’s The Girls Next Door, about her joys and tribulations as one of the three girlfriends of Hugh Hefner.

She married Hank Baskett, former NFL wide receiver, in 2009. Their marriage was the focus of the reality show Kendra, and continues to get its close-up on Kendra on Top.

In the new season, Wilkinson-Baskett contemplates a reunion with some seductive characters from her previous life at the Playboy Mansion.

Prometheus Entertainment produces Kendra on Top. Exec producers are Kevin Burns, Maura Mitchell and Kim Sheerin of Prometheus and Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell on behalf of WE tv.